Lithuania’s GDP to grow by 2.3% this year – FinMin

The Ministry of Finance forecasts that GDP will grow by 2.9% in 2025-2027.

„Lithuania’s economic growth is accelerating, while next year, with external demand recovering, growth should become stronger. Updated projections show positive tendencies – the country’s economy this year will grow faster than anticipated in June, whereas inflation will slow down more significantly,“ Minister of Finance Gintarė Skaistė said presenting the latest Economic Development Scenario.

In the latest Economic Development Scenario, inflation is projected to continue decreasing rapidly and stand at 1% this year. In 2025, inflation should amount to 2.5%.