Lithuania’s ex-PM worried about Musk’s influence on Trump

"I am worried about how much influence on decisions people will have whom we understand to be politicians, Republican politicians, people who have a certain experience in state governance, and how much influence people like Elon Musk will have," Šimonytė said in an interview to the radio station Žinių radijas on Tuesday.

"When I see what Elon Musk is doing in British and German politics, to tell you the truth these are the things that raise much alarm. To openly endorse a party like AfD, to support it, to advertise it on your social media and so on, this does not seem like a step of a partner and ally," said Šimonytė.