Lithuania’s ex-PM worried about Musk’s influence on Trump

"I am worried about how much influence on decisions people will have whom we understand to be politicians, Republican politicians, people who have a certain experience in state governance, and how much influence people like Elon Musk will have," Šimonytė said in an interview to the radio station Žinių radijas on Tuesday.
She recalled Musk’s statements urging Germans to vote for the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD).
"When I see what Elon Musk is doing in British and German politics, to tell you the truth these are the things that raise much alarm. To openly endorse a party like AfD, to support it, to advertise it on your social media and so on, this does not seem like a step of a partner and ally," said Šimonytė.
Musk and other tech billionaires participated in Trump’s inauguration ceremony in the US Capitol rotunda on 20 January.
Earlier, Musk expressed support for Germany’s far-right party AfD praising its leader Alice Weidel in a live talk on his social platform X.
In his farewell speech, former US president Joe Biden stated that the US was sliding into an "oligarchy" of tech billionaires.