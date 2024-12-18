Lithuania-registered plane detained in Helsinki on suspicion of Russian sanctions evasion – media

Finnish services found the route of the Beechcraft aircraft owned by a Latvian citizen suspicious. The plane was flying to Russia’s Pskov Airport via Helsinki although the Russian city is much closer to Latvia than Finland.

The plane piloted by Latvian and Lithuanian citizens landed in Helsinki Airport without pre-warning, lrt.lt said. It was being taken to a new buyer, according to the report.

One of the pilots, Lithuanian Robertas Petkus, has been flying aircraft to Russia before, according to lrt.lt.