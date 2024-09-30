Lithuania refers to ICC prosecutor to investigate crimes against humanity by authoritarian regime of Lukashenko

In its referral, the Government of Lithuania stated that there were reasonable grounds to believe that since 1 May 2020, and continuing, crimes against humanity – including deportation, persecution and other inhumane acts – have been carried out against the civilian population of Belarus, at the behest of senior Belarusian political, law enforcement and military officials, and that part of the element of these crimes was committed on the territory of Lithuania, bringing such crimes temporally, territorially, and materially (by subject-matter) within the jurisdiction of the Court.

„The Government of Lithuania has taken the lead to be the first state to make a referral of the situation in Belarus before the International Criminal Court. It has done so because it can no longer sit idly by whilst crimes against humanity continue to be committed on a vast scale in Belarus, the neighbouring country; and whilst victims languish in exile; away from their homes, families and friends. The matter is of concern to the national security issues and international community at large; impunity can no longer continue, and justice must be done and seen to be done. Lithuania has taken the first step on behalf of victims, but we urge and ask others to join us in what is essential and necessary for justice to prevail,“ comments minister of justice of Lithuania, M. Ewelina Dobrowolska.