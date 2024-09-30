Lithuania refers to ICC prosecutor to investigate crimes against humanity by authoritarian regime of Lukashenko

In its referral, the Government of Lithuania stated that there were reasonable grounds to believe that since 1 May 2020, and continuing, crimes against humanity – including deportation, persecution and other inhumane acts – have been carried out against the civilian population of Belarus, at the behest of senior Belarusian political, law enforcement and military officials, and that part of the element of these crimes was committed on the territory of Lithuania, bringing such crimes temporally, territorially, and materially (by subject-matter) within the jurisdiction of the Court.
„The Government of Lithuania has taken the lead to be the first state to make a referral of the situation in Belarus before the International Criminal Court. It has done so because it can no longer sit idly by whilst crimes against humanity continue to be committed on a vast scale in Belarus, the neighbouring country; and whilst victims languish in exile; away from their homes, families and friends. The matter is of concern to the national security issues and international community at large; impunity can no longer continue, and justice must be done and seen to be done. Lithuania has taken the first step on behalf of victims, but we urge and ask others to join us in what is essential and necessary for justice to prevail,“ comments minister of justice of Lithuania, M. Ewelina Dobrowolska.
„Lithuania has been the first State to refer to the ICC concerning the situation in Ukraine, and eventually arrest warrant for Putin has been issued. Now, we make a move requesting the ICC to investigate situation in Belarus and we do expect arrest warrant for Lukashenko,“ she added.
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, head of the United Transitional Cabinet of Belarus, stated, „We call on the international community to join Lithuania’s efforts in holding Lukashenka accountable. This is not just about Belarus – it is about justice for all who value democratic peace. No more impunity. The International Criminal Court offers a clear path forward. We urge you to exercise your rights under Article 14 of the Rome Statute and help bring an end to this reign of terror.“
„The atmosphere of fear, terror, and persecution created by Lukashenko’s regime has left deep scars on our people. Today, approximately 300,000 Belarusians have been forced to flee, with every thirtieth resident of Belarus now living in exile. But the regime did not stop there – Belarusians abroad continue to face persecution, as the dictator extends his policies beyond our borders, attacking us through intimidation, judicial harassment, and even criminal prosecution in absentia,“ she adds.