Lithuania opens first new military campus since independence

“I am happy that our soldiers are provided with excellent conditions of service and combat training, which are second to none in the West,” Gen Valdemaras Rupšys, chief of defence, said in an opening event.
National Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas pointed out that newly built military campuses are aimed at providing the physical infrastructure for the permanent deployment of the Lithuanian army’s combat capabilities.
The new facilities are set to improve the conditions of service for soldiers and maintenance of equipment, as well as enhance the quality of individual training, according to the minister.
“Today we are opening the Pajūris military campus, shortly after we will open another new home for the Duke Vaidotas Infantry Battalion in Rokantiškės in Vilnius District and a new military campus in Šiauliai in the coming spring. These are the first newly built military campuses to provide soldiers with the conditions necessary for NATO troops. Such infrastructure projects contribute directly to our stronger national security and continued deterrence policy,” said Anušauskas.
The new campus in Pajūris was built next to the modular barracks set up for the military personnel of the Lithuanian Armed Forces’ Infantry Brigade Žemaitija Brigadier General Pečiulionis Artillery Battalion in 2019.
The area of the military campus intended for the battalion-sized unit is 9.47 hectares.