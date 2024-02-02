Lithuania opens first new military campus since independence

“I am happy that our soldiers are provided with excellent conditions of service and combat training, which are second to none in the West,” Gen Valdemaras Rupšys, chief of defence, said in an opening event.

National Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas pointed out that newly built military campuses are aimed at providing the physical infrastructure for the permanent deployment of the Lithuanian army’s combat capabilities.

The new facilities are set to improve the conditions of service for soldiers and maintenance of equipment, as well as enhance the quality of individual training, according to the minister.