Lithuania must be ready to defend itself for at least two weeks

Lt Gen (ret) Ben Hodges said that while attending the Vilnius Security Forum held in the Seimas on Friday.

NATO’s Article 5 guarantees are not automatic as it needs political will to be activated, according to him. This means that Lithuania must be prepared to stand its ground until allied reinforcements arrive.

Rapid reinforcement is also part of NATO doctrine, Hodges said, highlighting that a big sign on the border saying that “We are spending 3% of GDP on defence” will not stop a single Russian vehicle.