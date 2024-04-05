Lithuania is and will remain one of most active supporters of Ukraine – Nausėda

At the meeting, Nausėda stressed the need to consider all options of supporting Ukraine in the context of a complex situation on the front. The president reiterated Lithuania’s commitment to continue to support Ukraine with military, financial and political means.

“Lithuania is and will remain one of the most active supporters of Ukraine. The aid we have provided amounts to up to 2% of our GDP. Over the next three years, we will provide another €200 million. We will continue the activities of the demining coalition initiated by Lithuania,” the head of state pointed out.