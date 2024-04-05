Lithuania is and will remain one of most active supporters of Ukraine – Nausėda

At the meeting, Nausėda stressed the need to consider all options of supporting Ukraine in the context of a complex situation on the front. The president reiterated Lithuania’s commitment to continue to support Ukraine with military, financial and political means.
“Lithuania is and will remain one of the most active supporters of Ukraine. The aid we have provided amounts to up to 2% of our GDP. Over the next three years, we will provide another €200 million. We will continue the activities of the demining coalition initiated by Lithuania,” the head of state pointed out.
According to the head of state, Lithuania will also continue its participation in the reconstruction projects in Ukraine. Nausėda underlined that Lithuania actively supports the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine’s needs and will continue to work with partners towards the implementation of this idea as soon as possible. The president also underlined the readiness of Lithuanian business to expand partnerships with Ukrainian investors, especially in the defence industry.
Nausėda and Shmyhal also discussed the process of Ukraine’s integration into the EU and closer ties with NATO. The president emphasised that the main goal at present is to start negotiations on EU membership as early as in June this year. President Nausėda said that Lithuania will continue to support Ukraine’s Euro-integration and is ready to share its expertise in the implementation of reforms.
The president awarded Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, with the Lithuanian State decoration – the Cross of Commander of the Order of the Lithuanian Grand Duke Gediminas – for his contribution to active cooperation between Lithuania and Ukraine and for promoting democratic values.