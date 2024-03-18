Lithuania holds civil safety drill, tests public warning system on Monday

The exercise focusing on crisis management in the event of a nuclear accident in a Belarus-based plant will be taking place until 5 p.m., the Fire and Rescue Department said.

The aim of the exercise is to test how state-level, municipal and other authorities are prepared to respond to a possible nuclear accident and possible attacks on various infrastructure facilities or state institutions, including the evacuation of residents from emergency protection areas.

The exercise will involve the National Security Commission, the National Crisis Management Centre, six ministries, five state institutions, municipalities across the country and seven non-governmental organisations.