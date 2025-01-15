Lithuania held 16 suspected spies in last decade – top prosecutor

Five of the 16 detainees were found to have spied for Belarus while the rest worked for Russia. Twelve persons have already been convicted while pre-trial and trial proceedings against the others have not been closed yet.

Between 2021 and today, a dozen pre-trial investigations have been opened into illegal activities of foreign intelligence institutions, terrorist acts organised in Lithuania and other countries, aiding and abetting acts against Lithuania, the establishment and activities of unconstitutional groups or organisations, and other criminal acts against our country, according to the prosecutors.