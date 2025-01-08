Lithuania has sufficient resources to protect strategic infrastructure in Baltic Sea – NSGK chair

On Wednesday, the Seimas Committee on National Security and Defence (NSGK) held a closed-door meeting with intelligence and security services.
"What we have heard (...) both from our Navy and from the State Border Guard Service is that the capacity is there, the people have been trained, the resources are sufficient. And these institutions are cooperating among themselves. This certainly gives us optimism," Jeglinskas told reporters in the Seimas on Wednesday.
He said that the allocation of resources between partners is a more complex process, and the Baltic Sea surveillance will be started by NATO ships and the British-led Joint Expeditionary Force.
"It is a different matter at the international level, but NATO itself is launching the exercise. (...) We will see when it becomes operational (...). These patrols will be carried out in more than 10 sections, which will probably be more like a deterrent. They will be able to escort, to monitor, and they have the anti-submarine as well as the underwater capability to see what is going on," the MP said.
According to Jeglinskas, provocations from the Russian "shadow fleet" will increase in the region in the future. The country’s institutions need to trust each other and propose the necessary changes to the legislation to the Seimas, which is ready to deliberate them urgently, he said.
Jeglinskas added that Russia’s aim is to generate revenue from oil it ships across the Baltic Sea, but for that it uses old vessels that pose a risk to seabed infrastructure.
"Captains and crews who steer these ships are inexperienced, so the number of incidents is unlikely to decrease," he noted.
Wednesday’s meeting also discussed the security situation at the Independence liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal, which was bought by Lithuania at the end of 2024, and other possible threats as the Baltics are about to disconnect from the Russian BRELL electricity system in February and synchronise with Western grids.