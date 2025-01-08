Lithuania has sufficient resources to protect strategic infrastructure in Baltic Sea – NSGK chair

On Wednesday, the Seimas Committee on National Security and Defence (NSGK) held a closed-door meeting with intelligence and security services.

"What we have heard (...) both from our Navy and from the State Border Guard Service is that the capacity is there, the people have been trained, the resources are sufficient. And these institutions are cooperating among themselves. This certainly gives us optimism," Jeglinskas told reporters in the Seimas on Wednesday.

He said that the allocation of resources between partners is a more complex process, and the Baltic Sea surveillance will be started by NATO ships and the British-led Joint Expeditionary Force.