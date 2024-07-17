Lithuania files lawsuit with EU General Court over withheld RRF funds

The information was confirmed to the news agency ELTA by Paulius Žeimys, adviser to the justice minister for public relations. The lawsuit was filed by the Ministry of Justice.

According to the Ministry of Justice, the European Commission improperly calculated the unpaid amount of RRF aid and published the assessment methodology of indicators already after Lithuania submitted its first request for payment and approved the New Generation Lithuania Plan.

The ministry argues that the European Commission disregarded the sharing of competences between the EU and the member states, and denied Lithuania’s right to decide itself on the direction how the tax system should be improved.