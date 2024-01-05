Lithuania expresses strong protest over Russia’s missile and drone attacks against Ukraine

“Lithuania strongly condemns Russia’s war against Ukraine, including the latest acts of brutal aggression, and demands Russia to immediately cease all of this,” stated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry added that individuals responsible for the crime of aggression against Ukraine, for missile and drone attacks against Ukrainian cities and their residents, against civilian and critical infrastructure must be inevitably subject to legal liability.

According to the MFA, Lithuania also urges the international community to step up military aid to Ukraine in order to help the country defend against Russia’s military aggression. It also called for a more principled stance as regards Russia and its representatives, including tough international sanctions and international isolation.