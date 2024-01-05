Lithuania expresses strong protest over Russia’s missile and drone attacks against Ukraine

 
On Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania summoned a representative of the Russian Embassy in Vilnius and expressed strong protest over Russia’s recent missile and drone attacks against Ukraine.

“Lithuania strongly condemns Russia’s war against Ukraine, including the latest acts of brutal aggression, and demands Russia to immediately cease all of this,” stated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry added that individuals responsible for the crime of aggression against Ukraine, for missile and drone attacks against Ukrainian cities and their residents, against civilian and critical infrastructure must be inevitably subject to legal liability.

According to the MFA, Lithuania also urges the international community to step up military aid to Ukraine in order to help the country defend against Russia’s military aggression. It also called for a more principled stance as regards Russia and its representatives, including tough international sanctions and international isolation.

The MFA notes that in recent days Russia has used more than 500 missiles and Shahed kamikaze drones against Ukraine’s civilian and critical infrastructure. Although most of them were shot down by Ukraine’s Armed Forces, yet numerous missiles and drones achieved their terrorist goals killing many Ukrainians and destroying residential homes.

