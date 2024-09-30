Lithuania climbs up global e-Government Development Index

„The e-government ranking reflects the quality of Lithuania’s public services. From registering with a doctor to registering your place of residence, we are investing a lot of money to ensure that Lithuanian citizens have access to convenient and technologically advanced public services,“ says Aušrinė Armonaitė, minister of the economy and innovation.
The e-Government Development Index assesses a country’s progress based on three main criteria: the development and quality of e-services (Online Service Index), digital and telecommunications infrastructure (Telecommunications Infrastructure Index) and human capital (Human Capital Index). Lithuania’s score has improved in the e-services and infrastructure indicators.
The e-Involvement Index is also compiled separately and Lithuania jumped 38 positions to 29th place. The e-Involvement Index is designed to measure how well e-solutions facilitate the provision of government information to the public, as well as the extent to which the public is involved in decision-making processes.
„In these two years alone, we will invest €110 million in public sector digitisation projects. We plan to fund 40 public authorities and 35 municipalities, covering a wide range of services – from protecting children’s rights, to providing health care or education, to making statistics more accessible. Solutions will be implemented using technologies such as artificial intelligence. Other projects in Lithuania include the final upgrade of the eHealth system. In the coming years, it will become much more convenient and easier to use,“ says Erika Kuročkina, deputy minister of the economy and innovation.
As the UN report notes, the development of e-government is accelerating worldwide. More and more countries are using innovative technologies to improve public e-services and increase public engagement. The rapid digitisation of services, the wider use of data, digital identity solutions and the integration of new technologies such as artificial intelligence are global trends that contribute to the development of more effective public governance and public services.
Lithuania’s achievements in digitising the public sector have also been recognised in Europe – according to this year’s eGovernment Benchmark 2024, the country is in the top group for digital public services, ranking 6th out of 37 European countries.