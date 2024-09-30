Lithuania climbs up global e-Government Development Index

The e-Involvement Index is also compiled separately and Lithuania jumped 38 positions to 29th place. The e-Involvement Index is designed to measure how well e-solutions facilitate the provision of government information to the public, as well as the extent to which the public is involved in decision-making processes.

„In these two years alone, we will invest €110 million in public sector digitisation projects. We plan to fund 40 public authorities and 35 municipalities, covering a wide range of services – from protecting children’s rights, to providing health care or education, to making statistics more accessible. Solutions will be implemented using technologies such as artificial intelligence. Other projects in Lithuania include the final upgrade of the eHealth system. In the coming years, it will become much more convenient and easier to use,“ says Erika Kuročkina, deputy minister of the economy and innovation.