Lithuania celebrates 20th birthday in NATO

On 29 March, the 20th anniversary of NATO membership will be marked with a celebration ceremony on Daukantas Square, Vilnius, at noon. Two Mirage fighter aircraft of the French Air Force from the current rotation of the NATO Air Policing Mission and four helicopters of the US Air Force, two Black Hawk and two Chinook, will congratulate the audience with a fly-past during the event
All municipalities of Lithuania have been invited to hoist the flags of Lithuania and NATO at noon on 29 March as well in demonstration of the importance of Lithuania’s membership in the Alliance to all the people of Lithuania.
Later Vilnius residents and guests are invited to the Cathedral Square to observe the opening of #WeAreNATO20 artistic installation at 16:47 in the evening of the same day. At that hour 20 years ago NATO fighter aircraft entered the Baltic airspace and touched down at the Šiauliai Airbase thus commencing the NATO Air Policing Mission in the Baltic States and becoming the first symbol of Lithuania’s NATO membership.
On 29 March, also, the Energy and Technology Museum will display the “November. Alpha. Tango. Oscar.” exhibition reflecting on the 20th NATO anniversary. Visitors will be able to try four interactive simulations: of a parachute, UAV jamming, communications security and firing. The exhibition will be open until the end of the year.
And on 13 April the public is invited to join the Runway Run tribute run. Runway of the Lithuanian Air Force Base in Šiauliai will turn into a 3,000-metre track for the unique event that is surmountable not just for a taxying fighter aircraft but also a colourful crowd: Lithuanian military, Allies, different organisations, sports clubs, education institutions, solitary joggers and whoever else desires regardless of age. Music at the event will be played by the Air Force Band, artistic collectives will perform, a static display of military equipment and aircraft will be there for the interest of the gathered.