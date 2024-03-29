Lithuania celebrates 20th birthday in NATO

On 29 March, also, the Energy and Technology Museum will display the “November. Alpha. Tango. Oscar.” exhibition reflecting on the 20th NATO anniversary. Visitors will be able to try four interactive simulations: of a parachute, UAV jamming, communications security and firing. The exhibition will be open until the end of the year.

And on 13 April the public is invited to join the Runway Run tribute run. Runway of the Lithuanian Air Force Base in Šiauliai will turn into a 3,000-metre track for the unique event that is surmountable not just for a taxying fighter aircraft but also a colourful crowd: Lithuanian military, Allies, different organisations, sports clubs, education institutions, solitary joggers and whoever else desires regardless of age. Music at the event will be played by the Air Force Band, artistic collectives will perform, a static display of military equipment and aircraft will be there for the interest of the gathered.