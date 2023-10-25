Lithuania can become leading transport hub in Baltics, says ITF secretary-general

 
In May 2023, Lithuania assumed the Presidency of the International Transport Forum (ITF). Young Tae Kim, secretary-general of the world’s only body with a global mandate for all transport modes, believes this is an opportunity for Lithuania to shine on the international stage and to establish itself as a leading transport hub in the Baltics, the Ministry of Transport and Communications says in a press release.

