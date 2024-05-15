Lithuania becomes first Baltic state to sign space exploration accord with NASA

“This pact marks a new phase in Lithuania’s space industry. (&). Our space sector is primarily for the people who work on Earth, because all our breakthroughs in biotechnology, communications and information technology have come because Lithuania has strived to become a country that develops space innovations,” the minister said at a signing ceremony on Wednesday.

Deputy head of NASA Pamela Melroy, American retired astronaut, noted that Lithuania has become the first Baltic state to sign the accord.