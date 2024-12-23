Lithuania and Ukraine to further strengthen cooperation in transport

The Lithuanian minister stressed the importance of the possibilities the new Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) offers in improving connectivity with Ukraine. It includes a planned railway line to Klaipėda, a new transport corridor linking the Baltic, Black and Aegean Seas, and an additional link to Ukraine - these are included in the updated TEN-T network regulation. Together with the Rail Baltica, this will create a new transport route from Klaipėda and other Baltic Sea ports to Ukraine. These projects also align with Ukraine’s strategy for developing the European gauge railway.