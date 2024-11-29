Lithuania and Rheinmetall sign deals to begin construction of modern artillery ammo plant

With the start of construction in Baisogala, Lithuania is taking a further step towards strengthening its defence sector. A state-of-the-art production facility, including a shell manufacturing and load assembly pack, is being built on an area of around 340 hectares. The facility will begin operations in mid-2026 and, once completed, will be able to produce tens of thousands of 155mm calibre artillery shells per year. A total of 180 million euros are invested directly in Lithuania, and around 150 jobs will be created in the country. Local companies and the local economy will be fully integrated into the value chain.