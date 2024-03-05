Lithuania and Poland see eye-to-eye on threats – Šimonytė

As noted at the meeting, Lithuania and Poland see eye-to-eye on threats, as both countries are aware that Russia will remain a long-term military threat, which is evident not only from its aggressive rhetoric, but also from its aim to rebuild the capabilities lost in Ukraine and the orientation of the country’s economy towards military objectives.

In this context, Šimonytė pointed out that Poland’s leadership in strengthening its defence is an important example for allies to follow. Reinforced defence, together with support for Ukraine, is the best investment in the security of NATO as a whole. The Alliance’s defence must not be weakened, and Lithuania, for its part, has been increasing its defence budget in recent years and will continue to build its national defence, the Lithuanian prime minister added.