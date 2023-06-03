2023 m. birželio 03 d. 11:00
Lithuania and Poland coordinate actions to modernise Via Baltica and improve border road infrastructure
ELTA
In order to improve communication between Lithuania and Poland in a coordinated manner, Lithuanian Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications Julius Skačkauskas and Polish Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Rafal Weber discussed in Marijampolė the modernisation of Via Baltica highway and improvement of the border road infrastructure in the presence of representatives of the border municipalities of both countries.
