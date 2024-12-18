Lithuania and Japan agree to strengthen strategic partnership – MFA

The consultations focused on the progress of bilateral relations between Lithuania and Japan two years after the establishment of the Strategic Partnership between Japan and Lithuania.
The main topics of the consultations included bilateral cooperation in the fields of security and defence, response to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, support to Ukraine and reconstruction of the country, cooperation in the field of science and innovation, the development of economic and trade relations, cultural ties and cooperation in international organisations.
"Lithuania and Japan share an understanding that threats and developments in the Euro-Atlantic and the Indo-Pacific regions are closely linked. Our aim is that the strategic partnership would help to implement concrete projects that will contribute to the enhancement of common security and the strengthening of economic and cultural ties," said Julius Pranevičius, Deputy Foreign Minister-designate, who led the Lithuanian delegation.
During his visit, Pranevičius also met with Maki Kobayashi, Head of Communications of the Japanese Prime Minister’s Communication Office, and experts on Japan’s relations with Russia, the Indo-Pacific region, strategic communications, and economic security at the Japan Institute of International Affairs (JIIA) of Tokyo University.
He also visited the exhibition "Surviving Siberia: the story of Lithuanian exile in Siberia" at the Soldiers, Siberian Prisoners and Post-War Repatriates Memorial Museum in Tokyo.
The Strategic Partnership between Japan and Lithuania was established by a joint statement issued by then Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on 26 October 2022.