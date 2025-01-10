Lithuania among top exporters of war tech parts to Russia – Ukrainian study

Karolis Žemaitis, Lithuania’s former deputy economy minister, told the public radio that the study reveals information on re-exports from Lithuania that has been at least partially known so far. The authorities had taken action in response to that, he said.

He stressed that direct exports have been falling from 2023, and that currently parts used in the war are reaching Russia via other countries.

Denys Hutyk, head of the Economic Security Council of Ukraine, said that about 2.5% of all the war technology exports were goods of Lithuanian firms. This figure shows that some Lithuanian companies are still exporting to Russia, he told LRT radio.The problem seems to be the way sectoral sanctions work, he explained.

"We need to distinguish between two things here – what is produced in Lithuania and what is exported through Lithuania. We have had strange cases where Lithuania was named a huge exporter of wine even though we do not produce it. Lithuania, because of its geographical position and its long experience, is a logistics centre. (...)," Žemaitis said.

"Lithuania produces a microscopic part of the technology that Russia would care for, but the logistics sector could certainly have contributed to the processes. I am not saying that about all the companies, but there have been some indications of this," he added.