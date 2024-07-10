Lithuania allocates EUR 1mn for reconstruction of children’s hospital in Kyiv

The Government stated that the children’s hospital was badly damaged in a Russian missile strike on 8 July, which targeted Kyiv, Dnipro, Sloviansk, Kryvyi Rih and Kramatorsk.

At least 43 people died in the attacks and more than 100 were wounded, civilian infrastructure in the cities was destroyed and residential buildings damaged.

Ukraine’s largest children’s hospital, Okhmatdyt, daily carries out around 7,000 complex operations, diagnoses and treats haematological diseases, treats children with cancer and conducts bone marrow transplants.