Liova Kaplan. Recipe for murder

The Lithuanian authorities did acknowledge that the rhyme has „antisemitic tendencies“ (murdering Jews might well fit that bill!), just as they previously admitted that their national hero, Kazys Skirpa, showed an antisemitic tendency when he called for the „elimination“ of Jews before the Lithuanian Holocaust. At Skirpa’s instigation, many Lithuanians collaborated with Nazi’s to murder 220,000 Jews in Lithuania. But, these tendencies are supposedly a „heritage“ right, and apparently, according to Lithuanian Police, not prosecutable. Lithuania is strange that way – not one single Lithuanian Holocaust perpetrator was ever punished by Lithuania. 220,000 Jewish murder victims are apparently ascribed to „tendencies“ or „heritage“, and many of the murderers of Jews are currently officially, legally and governmentally recognized as Lithuania’s national heroes.