Liova Kaplan. Recipe for murder

Those visiting Lithuania will be only slightly surprised to discover another unpleasant heritage recipe – a recipe for murder!. And not just a plain recipe, but a recipe officially, legally, and governmentally registered in the official Lithuanian „Register of Folk Heritage“! It should be absurd and unbelievable, but, unfortunately, it’s true.
Lithuanian Parliament member, Remigijus Žemaitaitis, re-popularized this Lithuanian National Folk Heritage „recipe“ in his election campaign, provoking it to win in excess of 15% of the national vote in Lithuania’s most recent election. The wording of this heritage „recipe“ is:
A JEW IS CLIMBING THE LADDER
BUT SUDDENLY HE FALLS
CHILDREN! TAKE A WOODEN STICK
AND KILL THE JEW
Promoting and re-popularizing Lithuania’s long heritage and tradition of annihilationist antisemitism, Žemaitaitis also propagated many other antisemitic statements and, later, even sent to me by email, personally and directly, Lithuania’s „recipe“ for murder. As a Jew who does not have „trembling knees“, I filed a formal, legal complaint with the Prosecutor General’s Office of Lithuania, for his directed, personalized hate, targeted at me simply because I am a Jew.
On Shabbat, November 23, 2024, I received my legal response - The Lithuanian Police refused to prosecute a case. Their stated reasons:
The „recipe“ is a protected Lithuanian Folk Heritage song.
The „recipe“ was emailed to me privately, and ONLY one time.
Other EU countries also have similar traditional folk heritage
The Lithuanian authorities did acknowledge that the rhyme has „antisemitic tendencies“ (murdering Jews might well fit that bill!), just as they previously admitted that their national hero, Kazys Skirpa, showed an antisemitic tendency when he called for the „elimination“ of Jews before the Lithuanian Holocaust. At Skirpa’s instigation, many Lithuanians collaborated with Nazi’s to murder 220,000 Jews in Lithuania. But, these tendencies are supposedly a „heritage“ right, and apparently, according to Lithuanian Police, not prosecutable. Lithuania is strange that way – not one single Lithuanian Holocaust perpetrator was ever punished by Lithuania. 220,000 Jewish murder victims are apparently ascribed to „tendencies“ or „heritage“, and many of the murderers of Jews are currently officially, legally and governmentally recognized as Lithuania’s national heroes.
The police admission that antisemitism is a feature of Lithuanian National Heritage, is an admission that Lithuania has not yet evolved. The 1930’s are back in vogue, the difference in Lithuania now, is, all their Jews have already been murdered. But the „tendency“ remains intact. Heritage and tradition rule!
Bon appetite!
About the Author
Liova Kaplan is a citizen of the USA, Israel, and Lithuania. He was on the faculty of American University, the Levin School of Music, and Mannes College Preparatory, and he is the founder of the Washington Conservatory in DC. Mr. Kaplan resides in Israel and Lithuania.