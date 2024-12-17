Liberal MP Bagdonas stripped of immunity from prosecution amid expenses probe

The motion was approved with 77 MPs voting in favour and five opposing, with 11 abstentions.

Bagdonas allegedly abused his office when serving as a Neringa councillor a few years ago. The pre-trial investigation concerns the reimbursement of expenses incurred by members of the municipal council of Neringa from 2019 to 2023, according to the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Bagdonas is reported to have allegedly caused EUR 550.88 of damage to Neringa municipality. He blamed human error in his expense reports.

On Thursday, the MP agree to a simplified procedure for the Seimas to vote on his legal immunity, without forming an ad hoc commission.