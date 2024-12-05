Level of threats in Lithuania is rising – Nausėda

"The level of threats is clearly rising and I would say in an accelerating trajectory. We have seen various kinds of incidents. So far, we cannot confirm the link between those incidents and Russia, specifically speaking about the incidents in the Baltic Sea, a recent incident over cutting of a cable between Sweden and Finland, the plane crash in Vilnius. It is possible that once the investigations finish we will conclude that there was no deliberate hybrid action by Russia," President Nausėda told LRT television on Wednesday.