Level of threats in Lithuania is rising – Nausėda

"The level of threats is clearly rising and I would say in an accelerating trajectory. We have seen various kinds of incidents. So far, we cannot confirm the link between those incidents and Russia, specifically speaking about the incidents in the Baltic Sea, a recent incident over cutting of a cable between Sweden and Finland, the plane crash in Vilnius. It is possible that once the investigations finish we will conclude that there was no deliberate hybrid action by Russia," President Nausėda told LRT television on Wednesday.
Nonetheless, the head of state stressed that Russia’s stance on neighbouring countries remains dangerous.
"Russia’s entire rhetoric, her actions in other regions of the world, fuelling of tension, military budget which they adopted for 2025, I would say a very defiant posture in terms of negotiations with Ukraine – all of these factors testify that Russia’s policy is not changing and is becoming even harsher," said Nausėda.
"Russia is issuing a challenge, throwing down the gauntlet not only to people in neighbouring countries but to all democratic West, NATO and they are not even hiding this," said Nausėda.
As reported, in late November subsea telecommunications cables between Lithuania and Sweden, as well as between Finland and Germany were severed in the Baltic Sea. Lithuanian politicians linked the incidents to Russia’s intensifying activities in the region and urged to discuss a joint response on the NATO level.
On 25 November, a Swiftair Boeing 737 transporting cargo for DHL crashed while landing in Vilnius. One of the pilots was killed in the crash, while the other sustained critical injuries and two other people on board were injured. Potential causes that are being probed include technical issues, a pilot error or improperly operating airport equipment. The possibility of sabotage or terrorism was also mentioned initially, but prosecutors stated that so far there is no data substantiating this.