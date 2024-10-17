Leader of Liberal Movement denies discussing coalition with LSDP

"We meet in various formats but there was no special meeting. I did not have such conversations. I do not think this is the time for them," Čmilytė-Nielsen told reporters Thursday.

"The Liberal Movement is focused on the continuing election campaign. We have 9 candidates in single-member constituencies in the second round. There is just one goal – to have as large as possible political group for the liberal voice in the new Seimas to be stronger as it will be very much needed. This is already obvious," she said.