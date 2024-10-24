Leader of Democrats For Lithuania questions coalition with LVŽS

"The question is very clear: is an oligarchic party a fit, where the oligarch – whose family and himself may possibly pose a threat to national security – has undermined values he had declared, especially speaking about the traditional family, the Christian faith and so on. Who describes everyone in epithets: us – traitors, [Remigijus] Žemaitaitis – a liar, Social Democrats – a project of the Conservatives, Liberals – opaque. Who can be with such a partner?" Skvernelis told public broadcaster LRT on Wednesday.
He accused Karbauskis, who is not an MP and did not run for parliament, of avoiding political responsibility and instead being a backseat driver.
Skvernelis reiterated that decisions on a coalition would be made after parliamentary election runoff.
"We will adopt the decision after the second round. A sitting of our party’s council is scheduled on the morning of 29 October where we will adopt decisions. We are not the Farmers’ party, where one person who does not participate in politics decides," Skvernelis said.
As reported, 78 MPs were elected in the first round and 63 will be elected in runoff voting.
The Social Democratic Party (LSDP) has 37 representatives in the second round of parliamentary elections, the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats – 33, the Nemunas Dawn – 13, Democrats For Lithuania – 10, Farmers and Greens (LVŽS) – 10, the Liberal Movement – 9, the Freedom Party – 3, the Electoral Action of Poles in Lithuania-Christian Families Alliance (LLRA-KTŠS) – 3, the Regions’ Party – 3, the Freedom and Justice – 2, there are also 2 independent candidates and 1 member of the National Alliance.
In the first round on 13 October, 70 MPs were elected in the multi-member constituency and 8 in single-member constituencies. The LSDP so far has secured 20 seats in the Seimas, the TS-LKD – 18, the Nemunas Dawn – 15, Democrats For Lithuania – 8, the Liberal Movement – 8, the LVŽS – 6, LLRA-KŠS – 2, one independent was also elected.