Leader of Democrats For Lithuania questions coalition with LVŽS

"The question is very clear: is an oligarchic party a fit, where the oligarch – whose family and himself may possibly pose a threat to national security – has undermined values he had declared, especially speaking about the traditional family, the Christian faith and so on. Who describes everyone in epithets: us – traitors, [Remigijus] Žemaitaitis – a liar, Social Democrats – a project of the Conservatives, Liberals – opaque. Who can be with such a partner?" Skvernelis told public broadcaster LRT on Wednesday.