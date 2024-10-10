Lawyer shot in Vilnius, two police officers wounded

Information about the death of lawyer Leonid Pšelincev was confirmed by spokeswoman of the Lithuanian Bar Association Ieva Paliliūnienė.

The incident happened at around 10:15 a.m. at the address on Vasario 16-osios Street in Vilnius.

The police have not confirmed the death of the lawyer but stated that a body was found in a flat.

Two police officers suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital. A suspect was detained.

Parliament Speaker Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen described the incident as a shocking outburst of violence.

In a post on the social network Facebook she wished the wounded officers a fast recovery and hoped that law enforcement would promptly investigate the incident.