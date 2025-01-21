Law enforcement investigates Russian sanction evasion scheme

Based on the available data, the Russian citizen supplied Lithuanian-made products to Russian institutions conducting research in the defence and security sector, as well as to Russian scientific bodies, institutes and other entities.

According to the officers, the main sanction evasion tactics have not changed. Long chains of intermediaries are created and companies operating in third countries are used for evading sanctions and goods are exported to Russian companies that are still exempt from sanctions. Later, the products are transferred to the actual recipients linked to the Russian defence and security industry.