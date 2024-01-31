Latvian president in Riga will meet with first lady of Ukraine

On 1 February, President Rinkēvičs and First Lady of Ukraine Zelenska will together open the international conference Russia’s War on Children. The conference will discuss holding Russia accountable for its illegal and forced deportations of children from the temporarily occupied territories in Ukraine. It will also explore mechanisms for facilitating the return of the Ukrainian children deported by Russia.
The visit will also include a meeting with Prime Minister Evika Siliņa, representatives of Latvian non-governmental organisations providing support to Ukraine, representatives of the Ukrainian diaspora and Ukrainians who found refuge in Latvia. Additionally, during a scheduled visit to the Museum of the Occupation of Latvia, a Ukrainian-language audio guide will be unveiled.