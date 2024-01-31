Latvian president in Riga will meet with first lady of Ukraine

On 31 January, President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs will meet with Mrs Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, at the Riga Castle. The meeting will focus on supporting Ukraine and its people, the human rights situation in Ukraine, as well as the return of Ukrainian children illegally deported by Russia. After the meeting, a short tour of the Riga Castle will be arranged to present a Ukrainian-language audio guide to Ms Zelenska, announced the presidency.