Latvian formin says EU must be ready for different scenarios as to developments in Russia
Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs on Monday took part in the meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council of the European Union in Luxembourg. The Council discussed latest developments in Russia, the Russian aggression against Ukraine, the EU’s digital diplomacy, and the relations between the EU and the Latin American and the Caribbean countries, the ministry reports.
