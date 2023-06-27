2023 June 27 12:03

Latvian formin says EU must be ready for different scenarios as to developments in Russia

 
Edgars Rinkevičs
Edgars Rinkevičs
PHOTO: DELFI / Domantas Pipas

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs on Monday took part in the meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council of the European Union in Luxembourg. The Council discussed latest developments in Russia, the Russian aggression against Ukraine, the EU’s digital diplomacy, and the relations between the EU and the Latin American and the Caribbean countries, the ministry reports.

Source
Topics
Be raštiško ELTA sutikimo šios naujienos tekstą kopijuoti draudžiama.
ELTA
Comment Show discussion
Top articles
Delfi
Bookmark
Share
Opinions