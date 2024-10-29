Latvian b-baller Timma to continue career in aggressor country; door to national team closed

Timma, a former national team player, also confirmed that he will be participating in the Media Basket project, which will be held from October 12 to November 23.

By playing in Russia, who has launched a brutal war against Ukraine, Timma, who has previously also played on several Euroleague clubs, will not be permitted to play for the national team.

"It’s something interesting for me," Timma said on social media. "I thought, why not give it a try?"

The general secretary of the Latvian Basketball Association Kaspars Cipruss said that the law is very clear in such circumstances.