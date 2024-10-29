Latvian b-baller Timma to continue career in aggressor country; door to national team closed

Timma, a former national team player, also confirmed that he will be participating in the Media Basket project, which will be held from October 12 to November 23.
By playing in Russia, who has launched a brutal war against Ukraine, Timma, who has previously also played on several Euroleague clubs, will not be permitted to play for the national team.
"It’s something interesting for me," Timma said on social media. "I thought, why not give it a try?"
The general secretary of the Latvian Basketball Association Kaspars Cipruss said that the law is very clear in such circumstances.
"I think it doesn’t matter whether a Latvian athlete is competing in a professional or a commercial tournament in Russia. In this case, it is about values," says Cipruss.
Last season, Timma played for Turkish club Istanbul Darussafaka, but then signed with Spanish club Obradoiro.
Timma later wrote on social media the following: "How useless you 99 percent of my dear followers are. At least leave my family alone," Timma wrote. "It’s my decision and I see nothing wrong with it. I play basketball and live my life."
Timma has played in 56 matches for the national team, scoring 513 points. He last suited up for Latvia this past July for the Olympic qualification tournament.
The Latvian has also played for such clubs as Athens Olympiakos, Vitoria Baskonia, Kazan Unics, Lakeland Magic (G-League), Saint Petersburg Zenit, as well as several Latvian clubs.