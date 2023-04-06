2023 m. balandžio 06 d. 09:51

Landsbergis: NATO ministerial meeting inspires hope Alliance will be able to agree on a path to Ukraine’s membership

 
On Tuesday and Wednesday, Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis participated in a North Atlantic Council (NAC) meeting at the level of Foreign Affairs Ministers in Brussels, the Foreign Ministry reports.

“This meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs inspires hope that the Alliance will be able to agree on a path to Ukraine’s membership. Ukraine’s ambition is clear. It is to join NATO when conditions allow. It is the duty of all of us to apply the most appropriate political instruments to help Ukraine step on a clear path to NATO membership already in 2008,” Landsbergis said after the meeting.

