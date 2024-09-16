Landsbergis met with Ukrainian defmin

„Russia must be defeated: it is high time we got rid of fear and reviewed our red lines and de-escalation policies. Let us not give in to the Moscow bluff. Lithuania will honour its commitment to allocate at least 0.25% of its GDP to military and security assistance to Ukraine. GDP: We also call on our allies to work towards a similar target and immediately hand over more and more advanced long-range missiles, fighter jets and air defence systems to Ukraine. We strongly support efforts to increase the supply of ammunition, strengthen air defence, and allow the use of long-range missiles to attack Russian military facilities without any restrictions,“ Landsbergis said at the meeting.