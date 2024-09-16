Landsbergis met with Ukrainian defmin

„Russia must be defeated: it is high time we got rid of fear and reviewed our red lines and de-escalation policies. Let us not give in to the Moscow bluff. Lithuania will honour its commitment to allocate at least 0.25% of its GDP to military and security assistance to Ukraine. GDP: We also call on our allies to work towards a similar target and immediately hand over more and more advanced long-range missiles, fighter jets and air defence systems to Ukraine. We strongly support efforts to increase the supply of ammunition, strengthen air defence, and allow the use of long-range missiles to attack Russian military facilities without any restrictions,“ Landsbergis said at the meeting.
The meeting also discussed the situation on the frontline, priorities of military assistance to Ukraine, and opportunities for Lithuania to invest in Ukraine’s defence industry.
It was Landsbergis’ ninth trip to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in February 2022.