Landsbergis: it is high time to open NATO’s door to Ukraine

The keynote speaker for this event was Anders F. Rasmussen, former NATO Secretary General (2009-2014) and former Danish prime minister at the time Lithuania was seeking accession to the EU and NATO.

“It took courage to open NATO’s doors to the eastern flank. The time is ripe for taking another bold step – recognizing that Ukraine is already the creator of Europe’s security architecture and opening the doors of NATO also to it,” Landsbergis said at the opening of the security experts’ event.