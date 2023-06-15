2023 m. birželio 15 d. 13:30

Landsbergis: it is high time to open NATO’s door to Ukraine

 
Gabrielius Landsbergis
Gabrielius Landsbergis
PHOTO: ELTA / Dainius Labutis

On Wednesday, 14 June, security and international relations experts from the United States, the United Kingdom, and Nordic and Central European countries gathered in Vilnius to discuss the future of Europe’s security architecture, the Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

The keynote speaker for this event was Anders F. Rasmussen, former NATO Secretary General (2009-2014) and former Danish prime minister at the time Lithuania was seeking accession to the EU and NATO.

“It took courage to open NATO’s doors to the eastern flank. The time is ripe for taking another bold step – recognizing that Ukraine is already the creator of Europe’s security architecture and opening the doors of NATO also to it,” Landsbergis said at the opening of the security experts’ event.

Source
Topics
Be raštiško ELTA sutikimo šios naujienos tekstą kopijuoti draudžiama.
ELTA
Comment Show discussion
Top articles
Delfi
Bookmark
Share
Opinions