The keynote speaker for this event was Anders F. Rasmussen, former NATO Secretary General (2009-2014) and former Danish prime minister at the time Lithuania was seeking accession to the EU and NATO.
2023 m. birželio 15 d. 13:30
Landsbergis: it is high time to open NATO’s door to Ukraine
ELTA
PHOTO:
On Wednesday, 14 June, security and international relations experts from the United States, the United Kingdom, and Nordic and Central European countries gathered in Vilnius to discuss the future of Europe’s security architecture, the Foreign Ministry said in a press release.
Top articles