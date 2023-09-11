Landsbergis condemns so-called ‘elections’ in occupied territories of Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania strongly condemns the so-called “elections” of governors, regional legislatures, city and municipal councils, organised by the Russian government and its collaborators on 8-10 September in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, as well as in parts of Zaporizhzhya, Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson regions, said the MFA.