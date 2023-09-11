Landsbergis condemns so-called ‘elections’ in occupied territories of Ukraine

 
Gabrielius Landsbergis
Gabrielius Landsbergis
PHOTO: ELTA / Tomas Vinickas

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania strongly condemns the so-called “elections” of governors, regional legislatures, city and municipal councils, organised by the Russian government and its collaborators on 8-10 September in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, as well as in parts of Zaporizhzhya, Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson regions, said the MFA.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Elta EN
Comment Show discussion
Top articles
Delfi
Bookmark
Share
Opinions