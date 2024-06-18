Labour Party’s political group in parlt collapses

Valkiūnas decided to become a non-attached MP instead. He also promised to leave the Labour Party citing „a lack of political ambitions“.

„Leader Andrius Mazuronis has so to speak fled. There is no leadership, there is no coherence, there are no accomplishments, there are no results. To be at the bottom the entire time, in the second league, to be outsiders, what is the point?“ Valkiūnas told ELTA.

The politician did not rule out that the Labour Party might find another MP who would join its political group. Valkiūnas did not comment on his upcoming political plans or if he is going to join a different political party, yet he confirmed participation in October’s parliamentary elections.