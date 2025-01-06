Labour Party mulls joining other political forces

On Saturday, the Labour Party’s council held a sitting on Sunday to discuss the further steps of the party.

"The council decided to extend the mandate of the negotiating group for talks with other political forces on mergers or the creation of a new political force," Rolandas Janickas, acting chair of the Labour Party, told reporters after the sitting.

"It has also been given the mandate to draw up guidelines for the party’s renewal strategy. These are currently the two main directions of the Labour Party, and in the next few months we intend to take final decisions on the future of the Labour Party, which will be approved by the Labour Party Congress," he added.