Labour Party fields its leader Mazuronis as presidential candidate

The party stated that 95% of its members supported Mazuronis’ candidature.

He earlier told the news agency ELTA that the other potential candidate was Valentinas Bukauskas.

A sitting of the Labour Party’s council was held on Monday, 22 January, and it was decided that MEP Viktor Uspaskikh, the founder of the party, would lead it in June’s elections to the European Parliament.

Mazuronis told ELTA that the Labour Party also discussed a potential new tax on defence and decided to oppose the idea that defence would be funded by new taxes.

“The current economic context is rather complex and is only deteriorating. After all, we think that such decisions should be made by the newly elected head of state, who is the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces. Now these discussions and initiatives seem to be part of the pre-election process,” he said.