Kubilius will get defence commissioner’s role, predicts Politico

„Von der Leyen has indicated that it would make sense to give the newly created defense commissioner post to someone from Central or Eastern Europe. An MEP specializing in foreign affairs, Kubilius is a seasoned politician with over five years of experience as prime minister on two separate occasions,“ the news website writes.

The article highlighted the major role of Kubilius in handling the 2008 financial crisis in Lithuania. The experienced politician has also been an outspoken supporter of Ukraine, it said.