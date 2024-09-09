Kubilius will get defence commissioner’s role, predicts Politico

„Von der Leyen has indicated that it would make sense to give the newly created defense commissioner post to someone from Central or Eastern Europe. An MEP specializing in foreign affairs, Kubilius is a seasoned politician with over five years of experience as prime minister on two separate occasions,“ the news website writes.
The article highlighted the major role of Kubilius in handling the 2008 financial crisis in Lithuania. The experienced politician has also been an outspoken supporter of Ukraine, it said.
„He has stressed the need for ongoing military support for Kyiv by advocating a plan that would see Western allies contribute 0.25 percent of GDP to help beat Russia on the battlefield. He also called to make Moscow foot the bill for Ukraine’s reconstruction using all frozen Russian assets. In Vilnius, he proposed the creation of a government department or ministry entirely devoted to Ukraine issues,“ POLITICO went on.
Kubilius himself has also said that the defence portfolio would be a priority for Lithuania.
The new European Commission is scheduled to start work on 1 November.