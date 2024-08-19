Kubilius’ candidacy for European Commission was agreed last week – president’s adviser

Andrius Kubilius’ candidacy last week was harmonised during discussions between the president and the prime minister regarding a member of the European Commission,“ Jansonas confirmed to ELTA on Monday.
Kubilius told ELTA that he was not pursuing a position in the European Commission, but was encouraged to consider the proposal and had to make up his mind. The politician said he would announce his decision after a meeting of the coalition council on Monday afternoon.
„I cannot deny anything, but I have agreed that I would make more comments following a meeting of the coalition council,“ the MEP said.
Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis earlier told ELTA that he was informed about President Gitanas Nausėda objecting to his nomination. Therefore, Landsbergis suggested that Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė should choose another candidate.
The Government puts forward a candidate to the European Commission with the consent of the president and parliament.