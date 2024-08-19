Kubilius’ candidacy for European Commission was agreed last week – president’s adviser

Andrius Kubilius’ candidacy last week was harmonised during discussions between the president and the prime minister regarding a member of the European Commission,“ Jansonas confirmed to ELTA on Monday.

Kubilius told ELTA that he was not pursuing a position in the European Commission, but was encouraged to consider the proposal and had to make up his mind. The politician said he would announce his decision after a meeting of the coalition council on Monday afternoon.

„I cannot deny anything, but I have agreed that I would make more comments following a meeting of the coalition council,“ the MEP said.