Klaipėda joins Clydebank Declaration for green shipping corridors

“In Lithuania, we are focusing on decarbonisation, digitalisation and innovation in the transport sector, which are among the key priorities of our presidency of the International Transport Forum. We are joining the initiatives of the Global Climate Action Agenda in this area, and greatly value the cooperation with our UK colleagues. A perfect example of this is the accession of the seaport of Klaipėda to the Clydebank Declaration, which promotes the development of green shipping corridors,” said Mr Skuodis.
The Clydebank Declaration is an international initiative launched at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, in 2021 to create at least six green shipping corridors (zero-emission shipping routes) between two or more national seaports by 2025. Twenty-two countries have already signed this UK-initiated declaration. Lithuania is also a signatory to the Declaration and the Klaipėda seaport is joining in its implementation.
According to Minister Skuodis, as part of its environmental sustainability goals, the port of Klaipėda is intensively implementing and planning large-scale investment projects and is also modernising the port infrastructure. The most important port infrastructure projects for 2023-2026 are the reconstruction of the breakwaters, the deepening of the navigation channel to 15.5 m and preparatory work to deepen the harbour to 17 m. Over the next four years, around EUR 300 million is to be invested in the infrastructure of the Klaipėda harbour.
Lithuania is also preparing to build two offshore wind farms in the Baltic Sea by 2028 with a combined capacity of 1.4 GW, which would provide around half of the country's current electricity demand.
In addition, by 2030, the port of Klaipėda should start producing green hydrogen to fuel not only ships arriving and operating in the port, but also Klaipėda’s public transport buses, as well as meeting the needs of business and society.
The current Lithuanian presidency of the International Transport Forum (ITF), together with the ITF leadership and partners, is working to develop sustainable, innovative and environmentally friendly transport, and to support the reconstruction of Ukraine's transport infrastructure.
Under the European Green Deal, the EU should reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030. Europe also has the goal of making a transition to a climate-neutral economy by 2050.