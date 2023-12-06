Klaipėda joins Clydebank Declaration for green shipping corridors

“In Lithuania, we are focusing on decarbonisation, digitalisation and innovation in the transport sector, which are among the key priorities of our presidency of the International Transport Forum. We are joining the initiatives of the Global Climate Action Agenda in this area, and greatly value the cooperation with our UK colleagues. A perfect example of this is the accession of the seaport of Klaipėda to the Clydebank Declaration, which promotes the development of green shipping corridors,” said Mr Skuodis.

The Clydebank Declaration is an international initiative launched at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, in 2021 to create at least six green shipping corridors (zero-emission shipping routes) between two or more national seaports by 2025. Twenty-two countries have already signed this UK-initiated declaration. Lithuania is also a signatory to the Declaration and the Klaipėda seaport is joining in its implementation.