Just 1 in 4 has supplies for emergencies – poll

The poll carried out by the public opinion and market research company Baltijos tyrimai has revealed that just one in four households has supplies for emergencies. Whereas 68% of respondents stated that their household does not have supplies for emergencies.

According to the poll, 29% of people aged over 50 have supplies for an emergency, as well as 34% of residents of major cities and 30% households with monthly family income exceeding EUR 1,800, most often (in 35% of cases) these include individuals in managing positions.