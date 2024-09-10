2024.09.10 15:34

Just 1 in 4 has supplies for emergencies – poll

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
PHOTO: DELFI / Žygimantas Gedvila

Nearly 70 percent of Lithuanian residents are not prepared for emergencies, shows a poll commissioned by public broadcaster LRT.

The poll carried out by the public opinion and market research company Baltijos tyrimai has revealed that just one in four households has supplies for emergencies. Whereas 68% of respondents stated that their household does not have supplies for emergencies.

According to the poll, 29% of people aged over 50 have supplies for an emergency, as well as 34% of residents of major cities and 30% households with monthly family income exceeding EUR 1,800, most often (in 35% of cases) these include individuals in managing positions.

Among those who do not have supplies for emergencies, 75% earn monthly income below EUR 1,100, 72% are pensioners, 77% the unemployed and housewives, and 74% are single residents.

