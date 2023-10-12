Julia Mickiewicz: I don't like the expression "fraternal nations", it is much better to be good neighbors

There is, of course a certain fatigue, among emigrants and members of the Belarusian society – survival rather than protest becomes a daily priority for many, as they struggle with forced emigration, housing, job, and safety issues. Still, Julia says that despite her fears of the contrary, many Belarusians come to the non-formal education organisation, where she works – the organisation had to relocate to Lithuania 2 years ago. People come, wanting to “preserve everything they defended” during the protests, to continue working in exile, believing that one day they will return to Belarus. However, Julia stresses, democratic Belarusian forces, civil society and, especially, politicians, should develop a long-term action strategy of what will happen in 5-10 years, while ensuring that the right values are put in the foundation of that strategy. Political prisoners in Belarus and the horrors that they undergo in prisons must be on the agenda as well. There is also another issue, says Julia, for example, as representatives of the women's community when working with Belarusian politicians they often hear the same response: "Well, we'll go back, we'll make some changes there, only afterwards." But, Julia underlines, there is no “after”, “people live in the here and now”, and issue they face, including gender equality problems, should always be addressed now, not postponed "for later".