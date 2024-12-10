Judges refer Drobiazko citizenship case to Constitutional Court

Last year, President Gitanas Nausėda revoked the figure skater’s Lithuanian citizenship for publicly expressing support to the Kremlin. She had been granted citizenship by way of exception in 1993. However, Drobiazko went to court appealing against the decisions of the president, the Ministry of the Interior, the Migration Department and the Citizenship Commission under the Office of the President.

Judge Gediminas Užubalis stated Tuesday that the Constitutional Court would be asked to elucidate whether provisions of the Law on Citizenship meet the principle of equality as they stipulate that just some dual citizenship holders may lose Lithuanian citizenship. The court would have to examine why just those dual citizenship holders may lose Lithuanian citizenship who were granted it by way of exception, whereas this does not apply to other individuals with multiple citizenships.