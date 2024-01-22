Journalists discover that several influential figures were members of Communist Party

The list includes historian Alfredas Bumblauskas, journalists Rimvydas Valatka and Rolandas Barysas, lawyer Rolandas Valiūnas and businessman Arvydas Avulis. According to surveys conducted by the magazine Reitingai, they are some of the most influential figures in Lithuania.

Journalists have found out from archival documents that Bumblauskas became a member of the Communist Party in 1984. Asked why he had not spoken about this publicly, the historian said that nobody inquired. He said to have quit the party in 1989.

Meanwhile, the other aforementioned people joined the Communist Party later, just before Lithuania declared its independence from the Soviet Union.

Political commentator Valatka joined the Communist Party in July 1989. He indicated this in public documents in the past and said to have cut ties with the party in March 1990. Lithuania declared its independence on 11 March 1990.