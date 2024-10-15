Jonava to pick new mayor in snap election on 16 March

The proposed date was backed by 86 MPs in a vote on Tuesday.

In September, the Court of Appeal upheld the judgment of the court of lower instance which found Sinkevičius guilty of document forgery and misappropriation of property. He was barred from holding a position in state institutions for three years.

On 20 September, the VRK revoked the mayor’s mandate and removed him from the list of candidates in 2024 parliamentary elections. Sinkevičius was a candidate of the Social Democratic Party (LSDP).