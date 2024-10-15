Jonava to pick new mayor in snap election on 16 March

The proposed date was backed by 86 MPs in a vote on Tuesday.
In September, the Court of Appeal upheld the judgment of the court of lower instance which found Sinkevičius guilty of document forgery and misappropriation of property. He was barred from holding a position in state institutions for three years.
On 20 September, the VRK revoked the mayor’s mandate and removed him from the list of candidates in 2024 parliamentary elections. Sinkevičius was a candidate of the Social Democratic Party (LSDP).
At the end of September, Jonava Council appointed acting mayor – councillor Rimantas Sinkevičius, who is the ex-mayor’s father. According to the VRK’s preliminary data, the Social Democrat has been elected to the Seimas in the multi-member constituency.
A pre-trial investigation by the Special Investigation Service (STT) had found that in 2019-2023 Mayor Sinkevičius might have caused EUR 1,487 in monetary damage to Jonava District Municipal Administration by misusing allowance granted for the activities of a municipal councillor.