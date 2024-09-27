Jonava councillor Sinkevičius, ex-mayor’s father, takes over as acting mayor

The proposal was favoured by 18 councillors against three, with two abstentions. One councillor did not take part in the vote.

The new acting mayor is also standing for election to the Seimas scheduled for 13 October. The opposition criticised Sinkevičius’ bid as not ethical.

„We have never had a mayor who has been convicted and removed from office before. Personally, I have nothing against my colleague Rimantas Sinkevičius (&) However, this is a father replacing his convicted son, and I will not support his decision,“ Conservative Dovilė Survilaitė said at the sitting.