It will be clear in July if Šimonytė is going to lead Homeland Union in parlt elections

MP Mindaugas Lingė, head of the party’s election campaign, told the radio station Žinių radijas on Wednesday that the party’s council is scheduled to convene on 7 July to approve the final list of candidates and the election programme.

On Sunday, 16 June, the TS-LKD council considered how the party’s candidates would be ranked in approaching parliamentary elections and approved some candidates in single-member constituencies.

Party’s leader Gabrielius Landsbergis, Lithuania’s foreign minister, suggested that Šimonytė should lead the party in elections to the Seimas but she is yet to give an answer.